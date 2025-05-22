Innovation in building-integrated photovoltaics

At The smarter E Europe 2025, pv magazine Editor Mark Hutchins explored Fraunhofer ISE’s latest integrated PV innovations, including color-customizable flexible modules for buildings, and new agrivoltaic research combining solar with crop cultivation.

Image: pv magazine

