Longi launches new products for residential and utility segments

Focusing solely on back contact (BC) technology at its booth at Intersolar 2025, Longi launched the new EcoLife solar panel for the residential market, as well as a new version of its Hi-MO 9 bifacial solar panel for the utility-scale segment.
Dennis She, Global VP of Longi, said that the new products have already received a great response, and that many of the company’s customers believe that BC technology is going to be the next-generation mainstream product. He says Longi is focused on BC because in their R&D, they have found the technology provides the best efficiencies, and they recently achieved a new world record of 27.81%.
She explained how Longi’s Lighthouse Factory is an advanced model factory that uses AI, automation, and digitalization to improve processes as the company is bringing its back contact technology to mass production. He said eventually, the successful practices of the Lighthouse Factory will be rolled out to all of Longi’s factories.
Watch the interview here:
