Anker SOLIX touts sustainability achievements

Sustainability has come to play an increasingly larger role at Anker SOLIX as the company has transitioned to the use of biofuels in its products, as well as recyclable materials for its products and its packaging. Symons Xie, Head of Anker SOLIX Home Energy Systems (HES) Global Sales & Service, explained that the company’s sustainability activities involve its entire supply chain as well as localization strategies.
Xie said the company’s ESG initiatives focus not only on customers, but also its employees and communities. For example, during the recent wildfires around Los Angeles, the company donated portable power stations to help the people in that area.
In his interview at The smarter E 2025, Xie also talked about some of the challenges facing the home energy transition, particularly in Europe, which he acknowledged as one of the biggest markets for renewable energy. Xie says the green energy divide still exists because many Europeans who live in cities – particularly young consumers, renters, and apartment dwellers with no roof space – cannot take advantage of renewable energy solutions on the market.
Watch the interview here:
Anker SOLIX is the current sponsor of pv magazine’s UP Initiative, which highlights sustainability issues in the solar and energy storage industries.
