Envision Energy launches 3 new products for long-term energy storage

At The smarter E 2025, Envision Energy unveiled three new energy storage products, including the EN 8 Pro, an 8 MWh container that packs 60% more energy than the company’s 5 MWh container, in the same space. In his interview, Envision’s Chief Engineer, Dr. Kotub Uddin, said this is the equivalent of 240 Wh per liter, making it the most energy dense product on the market.
Envision also launched the EN ACSkid-10000 Power Conversion System (PCS) with black start capability, and the EN 5 Pro 5 MWh all-in-one string PCS. Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy said the company introduced the products at Intersolar because it is a great place for them to connect to customers and share the company’s vision for a net-zero future.
The company’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Alex Sun, talked about Envision’s activities in this area, highlighting that it achieved RE100 – meaning a commitment to 100% renewable energy usage – one year ahead of schedule.
Watch the interviews here:
