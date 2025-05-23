Utility-scale batteries show exponential growth in Italy

From ESS News

Italy added more energy storage capacity in 2024 despite fewer installations, as larger utility-scale BESS exceeding 1 MWh dominated the market, according to a new report by industry group Anie.

Grid operator Terna’s registration data show a decline in residential and C&I battery installations, according to the Anie division of national business organization Confindustria.

“Installed [energy storage] capacity increased from 507 MWh, in 2023, to 3,359 MWh in 2024 while installed [BESS] power [capacity] increased from 222 MW to 851 MW,” wrote Anie Confindustria. “In 2024, 14 new standalone [energy] storage plants, [each] exceeding 10 MWh, entered into operation, including two of approximately 800 MWh each. These 14 new installations [incentivized by] the [grid] capacity market auctions, brought a total of 3,310 MWh of capacity and 811 MW of power into the grid.”

