Utility-scale batteries show exponential growth in Italy

The development of bigger battery energy storage systems (BESS) is booming in Italy, but deployment of residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) equipment fell in 2024.

Image: Anie

Share

From ESS News

Italy added more energy storage capacity in 2024 despite fewer installations, as larger utility-scale BESS exceeding 1 MWh dominated the market, according to a new report by industry group Anie.

Grid operator Terna’s registration data show a decline in residential and C&I battery installations, according to the Anie division of national business organization Confindustria.

“Installed [energy storage] capacity increased from 507 MWh, in 2023, to 3,359 MWh in 2024 while installed [BESS] power [capacity] increased from 222 MW to 851 MW,” wrote Anie Confindustria. “In 2024, 14 new standalone [energy] storage plants, [each] exceeding 10 MWh, entered into operation, including two of approximately 800 MWh each. These 14 new installations [incentivized by] the [grid] capacity market auctions, brought a total of 3,310 MWh of capacity and 811 MW of power into the grid.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi launches new products for residential and utility segments
22 May 2025 Following the announcement of new double records, one for conversion efficiency for its crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell and one for i...