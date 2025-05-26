GoodWe showcases C&I storage and AI-based EMS solutions for the European market

GoodWe showcased its EcoSmart energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) scenarios at Intersolar 2025 in Munich, including a new all-in-one energy storage cabinet. The company is specifically targeting the European market with these solutions. In his interview, Jie Zhang, Managing Director at GoodWe Europe, said the products are responding to the growing focus not just on green energy generation, but also on energy storage, smart grids, self-consumption, and system resilience.

At the event, GoodWe also launched a new residential energy storage system. The company’s all-in-one home storage solution combines with a heat pump and EV charging system for homeowners that want to optimize the energy generated by their rooftop PV system. It also features an AI-based energy management system.

Zhang said the increase of consumer electrification – with the rise in the use of electric vehicles and heat pumps in particular – is driving demand for energy storage. He adds that this has in turn caused a demand for the grid to become more resilient, safer, and more flexible.

Watch the interview here: