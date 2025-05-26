GoodWe showcases C&I storage and AI-based EMS solutions for the European market

GoodWe showcased its EcoSmart energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) scenarios at Intersolar 2025 in Munich, including a new all-in-one energy storage cabinet. The company is specifically targeting the European market with these solutions. In his interview, Jie Zhang, Managing Director at GoodWe Europe, said the products are responding to the growing focus not just on green energy generation, but also on energy storage, smart grids, self-consumption, and system resilience.
At the event, GoodWe also launched a new residential energy storage system. The company’s all-in-one home storage solution combines with a heat pump and EV charging system for homeowners that want to optimize the energy generated by their rooftop PV system. It also features an AI-based energy management system.
Zhang said the increase of consumer electrification – with the rise in the use of electric vehicles and heat pumps in particular – is driving demand for energy storage. He adds that this has in turn caused a demand for the grid to become more resilient, safer, and more flexible.
Watch the interview here:
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.