SINEXCEL debuts Sirius 135K PCS to power Europe’s C&I energy transition

How has Sirius 135K been tailored for the European C&I segment?

Dr. Huang: C&I storage faces two key obstacles ─ poor adaptability to diverse grid conditions, and challenges in achieving ROI. To address these challenges, we designed Sirius to provide high-performance operation in heavy industrial, mountainous, or coastal areas, while unlocking long-term economic value.

Can you highlight its technological advances compared to others on the market?

Dr. Huang: Sirius 135K embodies a global-ready, scenario-ready, and lifecycle-ready design ethos.

It is global-ready, because it supports 208 V, 400 V, and 480 V 3P4W AC, and is certified for UL, IEC, EN, JET, and VDE. This single model can be deployed in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere, reducing R&D and integration costs by up to 25%.

Sirius is scenario-ready, because we’ve pushed PCS efficiency beyond 98%, which is 1% above market norms. Its 3P4W topology enables 100% unbalanced load support, ideal for energy-intensive manufacturing. Our proprietary virtual impedance and synchronization algorithms ensure reliable operation on weak grids – even with 25% harmonics – and allow 100+ PCS units to run in parallel in off-grid microgrids according to lab-proven tests.

In off-grid islands, Sirius operates seamlessly with diesel generators in hybrid mode, reducing fuel use and emissions. Its grid-forming and fast transfer capabilities maintain power stability in case of power surges for large-scale events. Its IP65, C5-rated enclosure and non-derating performance at 50 C make it robust for demanding environments, from coastal ports to scorching industrial parks.

Finally, the Sirius 135K is lifecycle-ready, as it features SiC power devices, transformerless architecture, and optimized magnetic design to double energy density. Integrated Schneider switchgear increases switch breaking capacity over tenfold — delivering a safer, more efficient performance.

Can you talk about SINEXCEL’s SEC1280 kW distributed charger?

Dr. Huang: It’s built for scale and flexibility. Supporting up to 16 connectors, it enables simultaneous multi-vehicle charging. Ultra-fast MCS dispensers deliver up to 1,500 A, alongside CCS dispensers available with both liquid- and air-cooled options, enabling everything from rapid replenishment to overnight charging. Gantry-mounted solutions are tailored for logistics hubs, since the charger is ideal for heavy-duty fleet electrification.

What trends are shaping the C&I-scale energy storage market?

Dr. Huang: Key trends include policy-driven adoption, grid services integration, and AI-enabled energy optimization—advancing smarter, scalable C&I energy storage deployment to harness green energy and reduce reliance on conventional power across diverse applications.

What is SINEXCEL’s European strategy over the next 1-2 years?

Dr. Huang: We will focus on localization, long-term partnerships, and globally relevant innovation. We are working closely with local partners to co-develop regionally optimized solutions – from meeting stringent grid codes to delivering responsive service. We are also scaling our portfolio from 100 kW to megawatt-level systems, supporting energy storage, EV charging, and beyond. But more importantly, SINEXCEL is building a future-proof energy platform that unifies power electronics, storage, EV charging, and power quality in a seamless architecture.

With the launch of the Sirius 135K PCS and the 1280 kW distributed charger, we’re excited to see how these solutions can help businesses navigate the shift to more flexible, reliable, and sustainable energy systems. It’s a step toward making Europe’s C&I sector more resilient and future-ready, and we’re proud to be part of that progress.