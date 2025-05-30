Do the solar and related industries represent an opportunity to nurture equity, diversity, and inclusion? Absolutely—but not for the reasons people often assume.

Diversity is not a goal in itself. In our sector, like in most others, we are here to solve problems. The more perspectives and lived experiences we bring to the table, the more effectively we can strip away our biases and arrive at better, smarter solutions. That’s what true inclusion unlocks: collective intelligence.

Throughout my career, I’ve seen how powerful that can be—and how often it’s missed. One of the most persistent stereotypes about women in leadership is that emotion has no place in professional settings. I find that deeply misguided. Emotions are not a liability. They’re what make us care about the work we do, the people we do it with, and the future we’re shaping.

We’ve spent too long believing that professionalism requires emotional detachment. In truth, connection is at the heart of leadership. Passion is not something to suppress; it’s something to channel. If we want workplaces that are resilient, collaborative, and purpose-driven, we need to allow humanity in the room.

As I advanced in my career, I learned that vulnerability is not a weakness either. It’s a mark of courage. Being able to say, “I could have done better,” or “I was wrong,” first to yourself and then to your team, is a powerful act of leadership. It’s how we grow, not despite our imperfections, but because we own them.

In a recent conversation, I was struck by just how deeply embedded gender bias still is in our systems. So much of what we consider “neutral,” from office policies to city planning, actually isn't. It often assumes the generic is male by default.

Take something basic as work flexibility. Full-time office presence is often seen as standard and gender-neutral. Yet, it doesn’t account for caregiving responsibilities that disproportionately fall on women, or for life stages like pregnancy, breastfeeding, or menopause.

Even our safety gear reflects this oversight. Personal protective equipment, routinely labeled as unisex, is rarely designed with women in mind. Ill-fitting PPE is more than inconvenient—it’s a safety risk. Women are not just smaller versions of men; they have different body shapes that must be accounted for.

These oversights extend into how we are treated and evaluated. I recall being flown across continents to present four years’ worth of data, despite having been at the company less than a year and inheriting a poorly kept record system. I did the best I could with what I had. Yet two slides in, I was publicly shut down by a senior director. A male colleague who followed, far less prepared and speaking with his back to the audience, faced no criticism at all.

That moment left me stunned. But I addressed it calmly, and when a similar incident happened again months later, I walked away. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. We owe it to ourselves to work in environments that respect our contributions and our dignity.

Today, I believe one of the most effective ways we can support the next generation of women is by showing up with different leadership styles. Visibility matters. If I see it, I can be it. And mentoring—when done with intention—can be life-changing.

Men, too, have a role to play. Most aren’t opposed to equality; they’re just unaware of the daily barriers women face. When we train male leaders to recognize and address these invisible obstacles, they become allies—Champions of Change—and that’s how we transform culture.

At its core, leadership is about connection: to people, to purpose, and to progress. And that starts with allowing ourselves—and others—to lead with heart.

Patricia is a Director of 350renewables, a boutique consultancy with offices in Chile and Spain that specializes in technical and commercial advice with focus in Latin America and Europe. She also works as part of the Business Development Team of Our Footprints, an engineering firm in the UK. She has over 20 years of experience in renewables including leadership positions such as being Country Manager of DNV (Energy) and also Vector Renewables (Asset Management) in Chile and being a Director and Vicepresident of the Renewables and Storage Association. She is an Aeronautical Engineer from the University of Bristol, UK.

