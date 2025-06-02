Mongolia kicks off solar tender 

The government of Mongolia has kicked off a tender searching for an EPC contractor for the Myangad solar project.

The invite to tender says that bidding is open to contractors from eligible source countries of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The bank has delivered financing for the works, which forms part of the country’s upscaling renewable energy project.

The project details on the ADB’s website state that the Myangad project will be a 19.8 MW facility developed in western Mongolia immediately to the east of the existing Khovd Nar 10 MW solar plant.

Construction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, after which the solar plant will be owned and operated by Western Energy System, the region’s transmission and distribution operator.

Interested bidders can purchase all relevant documentation for a non-refundable fee of $600 by contacting Mongolia’s Ministry of Energy. The deadline for applications is July 16, 2025.

Mongolia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 143 MW by the end of 2024, up from 108 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).