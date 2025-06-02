South Africa’s BESIPPPP Window 3 ends with two big winners

From ESS News
South Africa has announced the winners of the third window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), where 616 MW of battery storage projects were awarded in five sites, all located in the Free State.
The winners from 33 bidders came down to just two companies, with Norwegian firm Scatec awarded preferred bidder status for the Haru BESS Battery Energy Storage Project totalling 123 MW/492 MWh.
The other four projects were all awarded to Mulilo, which is majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), and is operated as a local operation. The South African team was awarded the Merapi, Theseas, Harvard and Everest projects, which amount to 493 MW/1,972 MWh.
