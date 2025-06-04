Hiconics unveils new residential energy solutions

Showcasing an All-in-One energy system and two new hybrid inverters, Shen Rong, President of Hiconics Overseas, says the company continues to focus on safety and meets high standards for cybersecurity.

Image: Matthias Kraus

Under the slogan “Energy Links All,” Hiconics unveiled two new residential energy solutions at its booth at The smarter E 2025 – the All-in-One system, as well as two hybrid inverters. In his interview, Shen Rong, President of Hiconics Overseas, highlighted that because the company is very focused on safety, the systems are ISO13849 certified and meet the highest cybersecurity requirements.

Rong noted that the inverters can work with a variety of battery options, allowing customers to choose which type of battery is best suited to them. He said that the systems enable flexible power output and respond quickly to grid instability to limit downtime.

In talking about the partnership between Midea and Hiconics in entering the residential energy market, Rong stated that they believe the companies’ participation in the market will have the unique ability to provide a one-stop solution. In particular, Hiconics’ residential energy products are designed to integrate smoothly with Midea’s heat pump systems, positioning the company to change the competition landscape.

Watch the interview here:

