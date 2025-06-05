Ivory Coast launches tenders for 200 MW/66 MWh of solar-plus-storage

Ivory Coast's state-run utility Ci-Energies has launched two tenders for the construction of 100 MW solar power plants, each connected to 33 MWh of storage capacity.
In the first tender, Ci-Energies is seeking proposals for a plant in Dabakala, a town in the country’s northeast.
The second tender targets a facility in Niakaramandougou, located in central Ivory Coast.
For both projects, selected independent power producers will receive 25-year power purchase agreements.
The projects support Ivory Coast’s goal of diversifying electricity production and increasing the share of renewables, including hydropower, to 45% by 2030.
In February, the government signed a concession agreement for a new 52 MW solar plant, with construction set to begin in the second quarter. Energy Minister Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly also announced plans to expand the Boundiali plant’s capacity to 80 MW.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Ivory Coast had 40 MW of installed solar at the end of 2024.
