What developers are still getting wrong about battery risk

From ESS News

As the U.S. battery storage market rapidly expands, insurance underwriters are sounding the alarm on persistent developer missteps when it comes to site selection, space constraints and assumptions about insurability.

Rosa Van Reyk, a senior underwriter at GCube Insurance Services, told ESS News that while developers generally understand what makes insurance more affordable and accessible, there are still some key blind spots.

“I think people widely appreciate what will make it easier for them to get insurance coverage and to make sure it is priced affordably,” she said.

That said, batteries are still being put in tightly confined areas, which can be a difficult pill for insurers to swallow.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.