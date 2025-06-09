THDC commissions first 250 MW unit of 1 GW pumped hydro project

From pv magazine India
THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has commissioned the first unit of 250 MW of its 1 GW variable-speed pumped storage hydro power project in Uttarakhand, India.
The project consists of four units of 250 MW each. It is envisaged to generate 1 GW peaking power to enhance grid reliability in northern India.
The reservoirs created by Tehri Dam and Koteshwar Dam on the river Bhagirathi act as upstream and downstream reservoirs for the pumped storage plant.
The project is being executed by Alstom, in consortium with Hindustan Construction Co. (HCC). Alstom’s scope includes supply of four 250 MW variable speed turbine and generator units and other equipment including main inlet valves and control and protection systems.
