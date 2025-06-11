Evert launches wallbox with bidirectional EV charger, PV inverter

Norwegian startup Evert has launched its power management unit (PMU), a wallbox that integrates a bidirectional 22 kW DC electric-vehicle (EV) charger, a 20 kW PV inverter, equipped with 3 independent maximum power point (MPP) trackers, for residential and commercial installations. It includes a home energy management system (HEMS) supporting dynamic electricity tariffs.

“We have combined a bidirectional DC charger and inverter in one sleek wallbox. It is made for fast installation with minimal wiring. What is more, the embedded systems are designed to support vehicle-to-home (V2H) from day one,” Evert co-founder and CEO Kristoffer Fossan told pv magazine.

The company is establishing distribution and taking orders for delivery early next year. “Our long-term strategy is pan-European, but we’re kicking off in the German-speaking countries of Europe, Germany Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), first, followed by Poland,” said Fossan. “Talks are underway with local distributors.”

The Evert PMU can be used to integrate solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicles, and smart appliances. The HEMS software supports dynamic tariffs and virtual power plant integrations.

The maximum DC input from PV is 28.6 kW. The maximum input voltage per MPP tracker is 1,100 V and 700 V nominal. The AC nominal power output is 22 kW with maximum of 24.2 kW and nominal output voltage of 3 x 380 V.

The EV charger is 22 kW DC maximum power with a voltage range of 150-800 V. The battery module voltage range is 160-800 V.

The operating temperature range is -25 to 65 C. The unit has an IP54 enclosure and a warranty of 10 years. It measures 700 mm x500 mm x350 mm.

Evert highlights the value of its embedded software that it says can benefit the grid operator, installers, and the homeowner. “Software is our strength,” said Fossan, stating that the intelligent load balancing was developed to optimize distribution and prevent grid overload. The “unified app ecosystem” software was developed for both installers and homeowners to enable them to monitor, update, and control the various connected batteries and inverter systems.

“The installer app is so streamlined, you’ll hand over a fully working system in under two minutes,” said Fossan.