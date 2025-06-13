Cybersecurity for resilient energy storage projects

From ESS News
By Katherine Hutton, Lars Stephan
As the energy storage industry evolves, robust cybersecurity safeguards are more crucial than ever to bolster the resilience of grid infrastructure.
The increasing digitalization of grid operations has expanded the cyber attack surface, creating new vulnerabilities that must be addressed through cybersecurity measures. As an example of this increasing risk, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted in 2024 that, for US power grids, “the number of susceptible points in electrical networks [is increasing] by about 60 per day.”
As energy storage investors navigate the complexities of the quickly evolving cybersecurity risk and regulatory landscape, Fluence sees cybersecurity as an opportunity to drive customer value by helping to derisk projects against revenue loss and unavailability due to cyber non-compliance and cyber-derived incidents.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.