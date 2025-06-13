Cybersecurity for resilient energy storage projects

From ESS News

By Katherine Hutton, Lars Stephan

As the energy storage industry evolves, robust cybersecurity safeguards are more crucial than ever to bolster the resilience of grid infrastructure.

The increasing digitalization of grid operations has expanded the cyber attack surface, creating new vulnerabilities that must be addressed through cybersecurity measures. As an example of this increasing risk, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted in 2024 that, for US power grids, “the number of susceptible points in electrical networks [is increasing] by about 60 per day.”

As energy storage investors navigate the complexities of the quickly evolving cybersecurity risk and regulatory landscape, Fluence sees cybersecurity as an opportunity to drive customer value by helping to derisk projects against revenue loss and unavailability due to cyber non-compliance and cyber-derived incidents.

