Fox ESS unveils hybrid high-power inverter for C&I applications

Fox ESS introduced its H3 Plus three-phase hybrid inverter series at the recent SNEC International Photovoltaic and Smart Energy Exhibition in Shanghai. The company claimed that the new product is the highest-capacity hybrid inverter launched in the Chinese market to date.

The H3 Plus series is designed for C&I energy storage systems. The company said it features a modular design, high power density, and broad application compatibility to offer a flexible and cost-effective solution.

The inverter series covers a power range from 50 kW to 125 kW. Models in the 50 kW to 60 kW range come with four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), while those in the 75 kW to 125 kW range include eight MPPTs. Fox ESS said this design improves adaptability to bifacial modules and complex installation environments.

The system allows up to 10 units to operate in parallel, enabling 1.25 MW of combined output power and up to 7.2 MWh of energy storage. The company said this configuration suits mid-scale commercial projects and megawatt-class power stations.

The inverters support a DC input voltage of up to 1,000 V and an input range from 180 V to 950 V, making them compatible with most PV modules. The flagship H3-125-Plus model supports a PV array capacity of 250 kW and delivers 125 kW of AC output power. The company said it has a European efficiency rating of 97.6% and a maximum efficiency of 98.2%.

The H3 Plus series includes three independent battery ports. Each port supports 80 A of charge and discharge current and can connect to battery systems up to 720 kWh. Fox ESS said this setup enables flexible expansion and enhances operational safety through hierarchical isolation. The system is compatible with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and suits long-duration storage needs.

To support critical loads, the inverter includes an emergency power supply (EPS) function with an off-grid switchover time of under 10 milliseconds. It provides more than six hours of backup power and supports 100% unbalanced three-phase output. The system is compatible with diesel generators, offering redundancy for microgrid applications.

The H3 Plus integrates with the updated FoxCloud V2.0 monitoring platform and includes a color LCD screen. It features USB, RS485, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi interfaces for real-time data monitoring. The inverter has an IP65 rating and operates in temperatures from –30 C to 60 C and altitudes up to 4000 m, supporting use in harsh environments.

In addition to standard PV-plus-storage setups, Fox ESS said the H3 Plus performs well in off-grid systems, integrated PV-storage-charging scenarios, and industrial park microgrids. The system’s active adaptation technology coordinates inverter and battery performance to extend lifespan and reduce operation and maintenance costs.