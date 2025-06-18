Refinery in Jamaica seeking contractor to install PV systems

Petrojam is searching for a contractor to supply and install solar power systems at its refinery in Jamaica. The deadline for applications is Sept. 2. 

Image: Michael Wilson, Unsplash

Share

Petrojam, a petroleum refinery owned by the government of Jamaica, is seeking a contractor to supply and install photovoltaic systems at its production facilities.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar systems. The systems will have a minimum capacity of 320 kW and maximum capacity of 500 kW.

The tender details state that the opportunity is open to international and local bidders. Prospective bidders can download full tender documents from the government of Jamaica’s website. The deadline for applications is Sept. 2.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Jamaica had deployed 117 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 113 MW at the end of 2023.

In November 2024, the government announced the development of two large-scale solar projects in the country, totaling 99.83 MW.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Italian startup releases 9.8 kWh sodium battery for residential applications
16 June 2025 Italy-based Heiwit has developed a 200 Ah sodium-ion battery with a lifespan of 6,000 cycles. The device reportedly offers thermal stability and rapid...