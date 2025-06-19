Romanian utility launches 70 MWh storage tender

Minister Burduja during his recent visit to Romania's largest operating BESS project with an installed capacity of 24 MWh

From ESS News

Romanian utility Electrica S.A. Group has launched a tender for the deployment of a battery energy storage project with a power output of 35MW and a storage capacity of 70 MWh.

The project is planned to be located in Fantanele, Mures county, in central Romania.

Interested developers will have time until July 16 to submit their project proposals.

In January 2024, Romania allocated €80 million ($90.1 million) under its national recovery and resilience plan (PNRR) for energy storage projects, which is expected to result in contracts for a total of 1.8 GW of capacity.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Energy allocated €30 million in non-reimbursable support via PNRR for 791.48 MWh of battery energy storage. Once delivered, the five projects will see Romania meet 20% of its storage needs, according to the ministry’s announcement.

