Zambia invests $40 million in solar for schools, hospitals

The Presidential Solar Initiative will install 50 MW of capacity at schools, hospitals, and other public institutions through a partnership with Accura Logistics and Baker Global Capital Africa.
The program aims to power 209 public institutions, including schools and hospitals in Zambia.
Local reports indicate that the initiative will install the 50 MW of solar capacity in Zambia’s eastern province.
In a social media post, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote encouraged investors to form joint ventures with Zambian companies to boost local participation and advance the country’s energy development goals.
In May, state-owned utility Zesco completed the 100 MW Chisamba solar farm in southern Zambia, the largest grid-connected solar facility in the country. A second 100 MW phase is under development.
Zambia plans to add 1 GW of solar capacity to the national grid by the end of 2025, as part of a longer-term goal to reach 10 GW by 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, cumulative solar capacity in Zambia stood at 196 MW at the end of 2023.
