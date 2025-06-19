Zambia invests $40 million in solar for schools, hospitals

Local reports indicate that the initiative will install the 50 MW of solar capacity in Zambia’s eastern province.

In a social media post, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote encouraged investors to form joint ventures with Zambian companies to boost local participation and advance the country’s energy development goals.

In May, state-owned utility Zesco completed the 100 MW Chisamba solar farm in southern Zambia, the largest grid-connected solar facility in the country. A second 100 MW phase is under development.

Zambia plans to add 1 GW of solar capacity to the national grid by the end of 2025, as part of a longer-term goal to reach 10 GW by 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, cumulative solar capacity in Zambia stood at 196 MW at the end of 2023.