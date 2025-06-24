Eni sells 20% stake in renewables unit for €2 billion

Eni has agreed to sell a 20% stake in its renewable energy unit Plenitude to Ares Management Alternative Credit, which is part of US-based investment firm Ares Management. The purchase price was set at approximately €2 billion.
“The transaction is based on an equity value of Plenitude of €10 billion, corresponding to an enterprise value of more than €12 billion,” Eni said in a statement. “The agreement with Ares is part of Eni's development of its satellite model and follows the acquisition of a 10% stake in Plenitude's share capital by the investment fund Energy Infrastructure Partners.”
Eni added the transaction is currently subject to clearance by relevant authorities, without disclosing further details.
Plenitude was created in 2021 to invest in the renewable energy sector in Italy and abroad by Eni and Italian sovereign wealth fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Equity (CDP Equity), which is administered by government-run Italian investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
According to the company's website, Plenitude currently operates 4 GW of renewable capacity and is planning to deploy another 4 GW by 2027.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.