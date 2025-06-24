GoodWe releases 112 kWh storage system for C&I solar

From ESS News
Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has released a new 112 kWh storage solution for C&I applications.
The BAT112 uses 100 Ah lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) cells and includes 11 battery packs, each with a capacity of 10.24 kWh.
“The BAT112 provides a flexible and scalable solution, allowing up to four batteries in parallel operation for up to 450 kWh system capacity with an ET40/50kW hybrid inverter,” the company said in a statement. “For even bigger demands, up to 10 hybrid inverters can be paralleled with the SEC3000C smart energy controller for a configuration of up to 500 kW and 4.5 MWh capacity.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.