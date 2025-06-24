GoodWe releases 112 kWh storage system for C&I solar

GoodWe has launched a 112 kWh battery storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects, featuring 96% round-trip efficiency and a 6,000-cycle lifespan. The system allows parallel connection for up to 450 kWh of total capacity.

BAT112

Image: GoodWe

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has released a new 112 kWh storage solution for C&I applications.

The BAT112 uses 100 Ah lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) cells and includes 11 battery packs, each with a capacity of 10.24 kWh.

“The BAT112 provides a flexible and scalable solution, allowing up to four batteries in parallel operation for up to 450 kWh system capacity with an ET40/50kW hybrid inverter,” the company said in a statement. “For even bigger demands, up to 10 hybrid inverters can be paralleled with the SEC3000C smart energy controller for a configuration of up to 500 kW and 4.5 MWh capacity.”

