Anker Solix launches F3000 portable power station with US, Canada pricing

From ESS News

Portable-battery company Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix F3000. The product offers 3 kWh (3,072 Wh to be precise) with a 3.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.

The F3000 can be charged in a variety of ways. While solar and grid charging from alternating-current electricity is standard, new features in the Anker Solix device include charging from an electric vehicle (EV) charger, and a gas generator with full pass-through, to simultaneously power most household devices.

The basic tenet is ensuring steady supply during grid power disruption, with the F3000 achieving a full charge in around 80 minutes.

