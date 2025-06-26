China Energy Engineering launches record 25 GWh storage tender as prices hit historic low

From ESS News
China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), a state-owned infrastructure giant, has launched one of China’s largest energy storage procurements to date, tendering 25 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems on 3 June. The bid is being viewed as a watershed moment for the marketization of China’s energy storage industry, coming on the heels of major regulatory changes earlier this year.
The tender follows February’s “Document No. 136” from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which removed mandatory energy storage requirements for renewable projects. Instead, the new policy encourages independent storage by creating arbitrage opportunities in the spot power market, such as in Inner Mongolia where prices now range from CNY –0.05 to 1.5/kWh (–$0.007 to $0.21/kWh). According to the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), new storage installations in China reached 13.3 GW/ 32.1 GWh in the first five months of 2025, up 52.5% / 41.8% year-on-year.
