Indian state utility to deploy 1.07 GW of solar for irrigation

MAHAGENCO will soon commission 1,071 MW of solar power projects. The installations will provide uninterrupted daytime electricity for irrigation, benefiting more than 300,000 farmers across the Indian state of Maharashtra and reduce reliance on conventional power sources.

The projects fall under the Maharashtra government’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0, which aims to support farmers’ financial growth through sustainable energy and reduce electricity service costs. Under the program, distributed solar projects dedicated to agricultural use are being connected to the grid.

The state plans to solarize about 30% of agricultural feeders by 2025 as part of Mission 2025. Solar plants ranging from 0.5 MW to 25 MW will be located within a 5–10 km radius of distribution substations with agricultural loads.

GEAPP India will provide a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) and a digital platform to support implementation. The platform will manage data collection, track progress, and streamline project management.

A Joint Committee, including all key stakeholders, will oversee timely completion and provide guidance on the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0. GEAPP India and MAHAGENCO will jointly develop a central dashboard to monitor land acquisition and project execution. Stakeholders will receive training to use the dashboard effectively.

MAHAGENCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co. Ltd, is one of India’s largest state-run power producers, with an installed capacity of about 13,880 MW. It operates thermal, gas, hydro, and solar generation assets and is increasing its focus on renewables to lower electricity costs and reduce carbon emissions.

GEAPP India is the Indian arm of GEAPP LLC, a global initiative backed by the Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund. It supports developing nations in accelerating just energy transitions and focuses in India on scalable, distributed clean energy deployment.