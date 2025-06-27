Premier Energies commissions 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell line in India

From pv magazine India
Premier Energies has commissioned a new 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad. The facility delivers cell efficiencies above 25% with advanced 16-busbar architecture allowing higher power density and energy yield under real-world conditions.
The new line boosts Premier’s solar cell capacity from 2 GW to 3.2 GW. The company is currently working on enhancing its cell production capacity to 8.4 GW and module capacity to 11.1 GW (from 5.1 GW at present) by June 2026.
“Commissioning our new TOPCon solar cell line marks a pivotal step in our innovation journey. With high efficiency and AI-enabled architecture, this technology represents the next leap in solar performance,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director & CEO of Premier Energies.
“This commissioning is not just a technological upgrade – it’s a strategic enabler. This achievement aligns seamlessly with our long-term roadmap for vertical integration and global competitiveness,” added Sudhir Reddy, chief strategy officer of Premier Energies. “Notably, 60% of the equipment for this line has been sourced from Europe, reflecting our strategic resilience and commitment to diversifying the key equipment supply chain.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.