LiNa Energy opens sodium battery pilot manufacturing line in UK

From ESS News
Sodium ion battery start-up LiNa Energy has commissioned a pilot manufacturing plant in Lancaster, England, backed by GBP 20 million ($27 million) of funding.
The UK start-up, which was founded as a spin-out of Lancaster University, uses sodium-metal-chloride battery chemistry in its energy storage systems. A company spokesperson told ESS News that the business is building 10 kWh systems for trial projects but intends to produce 100 kWh systems on its next pilot line. The 740 m2 pilot line has been commissioned at a site adjacent to LiNa’s laboratories. The company said tight integration of its R&D activities is central to its strategy.
LiNa told ESS News that the early focus for the business will be on serving customers “where sodium-metal-chloride provides biggest benefits on a levelized cost of storage basis, i.e. in harsh conditions where efficiency of our systems is maintained but lithium-ion systems can suffer.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
