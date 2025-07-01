France releases new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FIT rates for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for July to September 2025.

For the 3-month period, the FITs for PV systems up to 3 kW and installations between 3 kW and 9 kW have been canceled. From now on, these PV system typologies will be entitled to net metering tariffs for surplus power only. This move is intended to encourage higher levels of self-consumption among residential PV system owners.

For PV systems between 9 kW and 36 kW, the FIT from July to September is €0.1243 ($0.1467)/kWh. Solar arrays from 36 kW to 100 kW will receive €0.1081/kWh.

PV systems between 100 kW and 500 kW will receive €0.0886/kWh.

The rebates for purchasing the systems range from €0.08/W to €0.18/W, depending on system size.

The tariffs for surplus power from PV systems up to 100 kW operating under net metering are between €0.0400/kWh and €0.0731/kWh, depending on the month and the system size.