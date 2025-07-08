Fraunhofer ISE estimates Germany’s agrivoltaic potential at 500 GW
Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) says Germany could deploy up to 500 GW of agrivoltaic capacity, based on a nationwide assessment of all agricultural land types and site suitability criteria.
Germany could install up to 500 GW of agrivoltaic capacity on the most suitable agricultural land, far exceeding its PV expansion target for 2040, according to a new study by Fraunhofer ISE.
The researchers considered all types of agricultural land for the first time and evaluated them using a variety of criteria to identify optimal locations for agrivoltaic systems.
“This is the first study in Germany to consider all types of agricultural land to identify suitable locations, including permanent grassland, arable land, and permanent crops such as fruit, vineyards, or berries,” said researcher Salome Hauger.
Fraunhofer ISE said the criteria catalog included geographical, legal, and regulatory factors to determine technically and legally feasible capacity. The first scenario excluded areas under strict restrictions, such as nature reserves, and identified enough land for 7,900 GW of agrivoltaics. In the second scenario, the team also excluded areas with soft restrictions such as flora and fauna conservation zones, reducing the potential to 5,600 GW.
Regionally, Bavaria showed the highest technical potential, with nearly 3,500 GW deemed feasible. After applying the restrictions from the second scenario, about 2,500 GW remained. The study also found high potential in Lower Saxony and Bremen, while the outlook for agrivoltaics in Saarland was limited. The city-states were grouped with the larger federal states for the analysis.
