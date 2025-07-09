France Solar enters liquidation

From pv magazine France

France Solar has failed to find a buyer or submit a viable takeover proposal since entering receivership on April 28. The Commercial Chamber of the Strasbourg Judicial Court ordered the company’s liquidation on July 1.

The Brumath-based company, founded in 2009, installs solar panels and energy equipment. It joined the Blue Pearl Energy group in 2022, becoming the platform's second solar firm following Blue Pearl’s acquisition of Belgian company Coretec in 2020.

France Solar moved into its new headquarters in 2023, but cut nearly 150 of its 274 jobs in July 2024. It cited a decision to refocus on core markets. The company blamed “increasing competition in the residential market and inflation, reducing household investment capacity, which contributed to the difficulties in its business.”

The company has developed several business areas, including residential, self-consumption, third-party investments, and the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. It has offices in Rennes, Beaune, Bordeaux, Reims, Bourgogne Franche-Comté, and Switzerland. Depending on the location, it operates either with in-house teams or subcontractors.

pv magazine France was unable to reach the company's management team at the time of writing.