Rhoss launches reversible heat pumps

Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has launched a new reversible heat pump system for heating and cooling applications in commercial and industrial buildings.

The company said the WinPACK ECO HT65 system is available in two models: the T Version, which is designed for high performance and energy optimization; and the “super silent” Q Version, which is engineered for environments where acoustic comfort is a priority.

Both models are sold in seven different sizes with heating capacity ranging from 122.6 kW to 197.4 kW and cooling capacity spanning from 105.2 kW to 175.8 kW. The coefficient of performance (COP) is rated at between 3.32 and 3.51.

The smallest system measures 3,660 mm x 2,000 mm x 1,520 mm and weighs 1,525 kg, while the largest product has a size of 3,700 mm x 2,030 mm x 2,090 mm and weighs 1,775 kg. Sound levels are between 84 dB(A) and 90 dB(A).

All products use R454B as a refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 466.

The system features double-circuit and four-compressor configurations, as well as vapor injection technology, which Rhoss said offers advantages in terms of heating capacity/efficiency and operating limits of the unit.

The novel heat pumps can reportedly deliver hot water at 65 C from -10 C up to 35 C of external air, and hot water at 55 C down to -20 C of external air. The manufacturer also claims they can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.39 at low temperatures and up to 3.51 at medium temperatures.