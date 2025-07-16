Serbia switches on 10 MW of solar

A 10 MW solar power plant in Serbia has commenced operations. The Petka solar plant is located on an old mining dumping site in Kostolac, northeastern Serbia. It is the first solar facility operated by state-owned utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS).

The utility’s general manager, Dušan Živković, said such projects “are concrete steps towards decarbonization and sustainable energy development, which are our goals for the coming decades”. He added that EPS is planning similar projects in Kostolac across other landfill sites and dumps.

Serbia’s Energy Development Strategy has set a target of having a 45% share of renewables in the country’s electricity mix by 2030.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Petka solar plant, Serbian energy minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović said a number of strategic projects, including a deal for 1 GW of solar alongside battery storage, will help to significantly change the country’s electricity supply.

Serbia added around 80 MW of solar in 2024, pushing cumulative capacity above 200 MW. The Association Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia has forecast that another 200 MW could be deployed this year.