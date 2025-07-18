Germany deploys 7.1 GW of solar in H1

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed approximately 905 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to Bundesnetzagentur. The total fell from 1,146 MW in May and 1,449 MW in June 2024.
Rooftop systems accounted for 439 MW of the new capacity installed in June, while ground-mounted projects contributed 319 MW. The remainder came from other system types.
During the first half of 2025, cumulative PV installations reached around 7.1 GW, down from roughly 8 GW in the same period last year.
More than 3.23 GW was connected to the grid in January and February, prior to the implementation of the “Solar Peak Act.” The legislation, in force since March, eliminates compensation for PV system operators during hours of negative spot market electricity prices. There were 389 such hours in the first half of 2025.
Germany’s total installed PV capacity now stands at 107.37 GW.
