Ionly launches 5 kWh residential battery

From ESS News

Spanish storage system manufacturer Ionly has officially launched its Ionly XYZ 5 kWh rechargeable residential battery. The new battery was presented at the Solar & Storage Live Dubai Congress.

Alejandro Desco, CEO and co-founder of Ionly, stated that 90% of the battery’s components are produced in Europe. Key elements manufactured in Spain include the Battery Management System (BMS) electronics and proprietary software, plastic and metal structural components, wiring harnesses, and the cooling system. Active and passive safety devices, power connectors, power supplies, busbars, and user interface electronics are sourced from other European suppliers.

Desco emphasized the strategic importance of this sourcing: “Decoupling our design, manufacturing, and material sourcing from China guarantees economic viability. In our mission to reduce dependence on the Asian market, we adopt build-to-stock manufacturing for our clients, favoring inventory rotation.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.