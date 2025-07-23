Home storage grows across Europe in first half of 2025

Home battery demand was subdued in Germany and Italy in the first six months of 2025 but rose in Austria, France, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic. One driver was falling prices, with EUPD Research reporting an average €711 ($833)/kWh in the first half of the year.

Image: EUPD Research

Demand for residential battery storage systems with up to 20 kWh of capacity remained stable in Europe in the first half of 2025. However, the picture is mixed. Mature markets such as Germany and Italy recorded rather subdued demand, while other countries recorded considerable growth, according to the latest “Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Report Europe H1 2025,” published this week by EUPD Research.

For the entire year, analysts expect more than 1 million photovoltaic home storage systems to be installed across Europe, with demand increasing further in the second half of the year.

“Growing interest in dynamic electricity tariffs and increased self-consumption are expected to boost demand among homeowners,” said EUPD Research.

