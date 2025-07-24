Australian retailer Bunnings launches solar and battery subscription service

From pv magazine Australia

Hardware giant Bunnings has announced a new partnership with digital energy management company Intellihub that introduces a new way for customers to buy and install rooftop solar energy and battery packages for their homes without the initial outlay.

Bunnings said the new Zelora platform allows customers to purchase and install rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems through a monthly subscription plan. The subscription offer provides a range of system options that can be accessed online and supported by an energy management app. It will use solar, inverter, and battery products supplied by Das Solar, SigEnergy and GoodWe.

Zelora will be operated by Intellihub, which will supply and install the solar and battery systems, and manage the smart technology that helps to optimise the service that is now available as part of a trial across Newcastle and greater Sydney in New South Wales.

Intellihub Executive General Manager Australia Alastair McKeown said Zelora will streamline how customers can access and pay for residential battery and solar systems.

“The Zelora partnership with Bunnings will remove the complexity and big upfront cost that often comes with solar and battery systems to make it easier for households to reduce their electricity bills,” he said.

Zelora solar and battery packages are priced from AUD 112 ($73.50) per month, or AUD 15,058 over 10 years, for 3.96 kW of solar and 7.8 kWh of battery storage, up to AUD 202/month (AUD 27,157 over 10 years) for a 13.2 kW of solar and 23.4 kWh of battery storage.

Subscriptions for batteries start at AUD 80 per month for a 7.8 kWh system, up to AUD 144/month for a 23.4 kWh system. It is also offering solar only packages that can be purchased outright, ranging from A(D 4,470 for a 3.96 kW system through to $7,940 for 13.2 kW of solar.

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Ryan Baker said the Zelora offering tackles the affordability and complexity often associated with renewable energy.

“Many customers find home electrification complex and may not be aware of the benefits it can offer,” he said. “Zelora has been developed to simplify the home battery and solar opportunity for customers in a cost-effective way.”

The launch of Zelora comes after Bunnings recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging range available instore and online. The hardware giant is also trialling EV charging stations at selected store carparks in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and New Zealand.

Bunnings earlier this year announced it has achieved its 100% renewable electricity target milestone across its Australian and New Zealand store network, as part of its commitment to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.