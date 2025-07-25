Desay Battery unveils proactive safety-focused energy storage technologies

Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, held its mass production launch event in Changsha, China, on July 23, 2025. The event showcased a new generation of battery cells and systems with proactive safety features, UPS 2.0, and data center energy integration capabilities. The company says its Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution marks a key milestone in Desay’s mission for high-performance, safety-first technologies, bolstered by a series of strategic partnership signings aimed at accelerating regional energy structure transformation.

At the launch, company President Leon Cheng emphasized that safety is a top priority in product design and system architecture. Through advancements in digitalization, modularization, and intelligent manufacturing, Desay has enhanced battery performance while ensuring reliability and cost-efficiency. Cheng highlighted that the company’s commitment to the global energy transition is grounded in delivering safe, high-quality solutions that are built to last.

Utilizing advanced smart manufacturing and rigorous quality control, Desay Battery’s cutting-edge cells offer exceptional resistance to high temperatures and overcharging. Proprietary pressure sensing technology enables real-time health monitoring, while AI-driven predictive modeling provides rapid risk alerts and precise lifespan forecasts. The Active Safety AI Cell developed by Desay establishes an active safety system capable of early warnings, enabling real-time monitoring of battery health throughout the entire system lifecycle. The company says the new technology can anticipate cell conditions before any temperature change occurs.

Under specific conditions, the system can provide over 30 days of advance warning for internal structural risks like lithium plating or micro-shorts. Crucially, in sudden hazardous conditions like overcharging, the system offers a crucial 14-minute warning window. Additionally, material-informed designs improve energy efficiency and durability, helping to increase battery cycle life by up to 15%.

The company also unveiled its UPS 2.0, which utilizes high-discharge 8C-rate battery cells and provides emergency backup of up to 300 KVA for 10 minutes. The Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution offers a competitive LCOE of RMB 0.25/kWh, enabling data centers to save up to 79% on peak electricity costs.

Yu Qingjiao, Secretary-General of Zhongguancun New Battery Technology Innovation Alliance, commended Desay Battery’s new products for addressing critical safety concerns and establishing benchmarks in lifecycle protection and integration. He described the release as “an industry model that aligns with national priorities for technological safety and performance enhancement.”

Recognizing that energy storage safety requires systemic collaboration, Desay Battery brought together industry experts at the event to explore the future of storage technologies, value-chain integration, and innovation-driven safety.

With its end-to-end solution capabilities and extensive design expertise, Desay Battery continues to serve global energy storage leaders with tailored lithium battery solutions. Its recent inclusion in BloombergNEF’s 2025 Q2 Energy Storage Tier 1 further affirms its standing as a globally recognized energy storage innovator.