The solar, storage, and grid infrastructure industries sit at the heart of a global transformation, one that’s not only technical but deeply human. These sectors thrive on innovation, creativity, and systems-level thinking. But none of that can truly flourish without diversity. Gender diversity, in particular, brings invaluable perspectives that elevate decision-making and innovation. Inclusion ensures no talent is overlooked, something we can’t afford as we take on complex, urgent challenges like climate change. A diverse and balanced workforce doesn’t just reflect the world we serve; it makes our systems more resilient, more adaptable, and ultimately more future-ready.

Over the past few years, I’ve watched the energy industry begin to shift in meaningful ways. There’s growing recognition that diversity isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a strategic necessity. At RWE, we’ve been working intentionally to move from awareness to action. We’ve launched structured mentorship programs, introduced flexible leadership models such as job sharing and remote-first roles, and committed to ambitious goals, including reaching 30% female leadership in our core business by 2030. Progress takes time, but the momentum is real. We’re being more thoughtful about succession planning, more deliberate in inclusive hiring, and increasingly challenging the old “culture fit” mindset that often filters out diverse voices.

For me, breaking through barriers in this field has required both self-reflection and the courage to confront unconscious biases, my own and those embedded in our systems. One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned is that leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice; it’s about creating space for others to shine. Especially those whose potential hasn’t yet been fully recognized. That’s why I embraced servant leadership early on, with trust, collaboration, and clarity at its core. These values have helped me build empowered, high-impact teams that drive real, lasting change.

Mentorship has been one of the most defining aspects of my journey. I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who believed in me even before I fully believed in myself. Their guidance gave me the courage to take bold steps and grow into new challenges. Today, I see mentoring not just as a responsibility, but as a privilege. I mentor women in tech and early-career professionals, and nothing is more rewarding than seeing someone step confidently into their potential. It’s not just something I do, it’s central to how I lead. And just as often, I find myself learning from those I mentor. Their perspectives challenge me to stay open, curious, and constantly evolving. We can’t talk about gender equity without recognizing the structural challenges that still persist. Tech and engineering roles carry a legacy of being male-dominated, and this legacy shows up in hiring patterns, meeting dynamics, and informal networks. But I’ve also seen what happens when gender-balanced teams come together: they break through groupthink, collaborate more effectively, and deliver better outcomes. It’s not just about getting women into the room, it’s about making sure their voices shape the conversation.

To young women entering the renewable energy space: start by investing in your technical skills; they are your foundation. Seek mentors and sponsors who challenge you and believe in your growth. Be intentional with your network; platforms like WiSEu and industry events can open doors. Know your worth. Negotiate confidently. Speak up. Bias will appear, but it doesn’t define you. Your voice, your ideas, and your leadership are critical to the future we’re building.

You’re not just joining an industry, you’re becoming part of a global shift toward a cleaner, smarter, more inclusive energy future. Claim your space in that movement. And help lead the way.

Jessica is an engineer and renewables visionary with over 15 years of experience in project development, strategy, and regulatory affairs. She currently leads a Regulatory team at RWE Renewables, where she shapes policy frameworks that accelerate the energy transition. Jessica has played a key role in the development of large-scale renewable projects across Europe, combining technical expertise with a systems-thinking approach to process optimisation. She holds several mandates in industry associations, where she advocates for market design that supports overall energy security and innovation. Committed to inclusive leadership, Jessica is both a mentor and a mentee, championing diversity, mentoring women in tech, and building empowered teams that drive meaningful change across the energy sector.

