Sungrow launches next-gen hybrid residential energy storage system

From ESS News

China’s Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid, next-generation residential energy storage system (ESS), with its latest MG Series 5/6RL already on the market. An MG8/10RL model, and matching MGL060 battery, will be released in Q4.

The upgraded MG8/10RL covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and offers full-power operation at 45 C, active potential induced degradation (PID) recovery, and backup power switching within 4 milliseconds, which Sungrow says ensures households stay powered in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions and meets a rising demand for household energy independence.

Matched with the new MGL060 battery, the system can support eight units in parallel to suit apartments or large homes, and is compatible with mainstream third-party batteries.

