Sungrow launches next-gen hybrid residential energy storage system

Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid residential energy storage system. Upgrades to its MG Series inverters and a battery will be launched in Q4.

Sungrow's new residential ESS

Image: Sungrow

Share

From ESS News

China’s Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid, next-generation residential energy storage system (ESS), with its latest MG Series 5/6RL already on the market. An MG8/10RL model, and matching MGL060 battery, will be released in Q4.

The upgraded MG8/10RL covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and offers full-power operation at 45 C, active potential induced degradation (PID) recovery, and backup power switching within 4 milliseconds, which Sungrow says ensures households stay powered in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions and meets a rising demand for household energy independence.

Matched with the new MGL060 battery, the system can support eight units in parallel to suit apartments or large homes, and is compatible with mainstream third-party batteries.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sunbolt introduces pre-assembled solar ‘backyarder’ kit
22 July 2025 The kit includes two 50 W solar panels, a 400 W inverter, and two batteries and powers devices directly with 120V GFCI ports and USB ports.