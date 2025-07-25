Sungrow launches next-gen hybrid residential energy storage system

From ESS News
China’s Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid, next-generation residential energy storage system (ESS), with its latest MG Series 5/6RL already on the market. An MG8/10RL model, and matching MGL060 battery, will be released in Q4.
The upgraded MG8/10RL covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and offers full-power operation at 45 C, active potential induced degradation (PID) recovery, and backup power switching within 4 milliseconds, which Sungrow says ensures households stay powered in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions and meets a rising demand for household energy independence.
Matched with the new MGL060 battery, the system can support eight units in parallel to suit apartments or large homes, and is compatible with mainstream third-party batteries.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.