India to launch utility-led solar program for households without rooftops

The Indian government will soon launch a utility-led solar program under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to benefit households without suitable rooftop space, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said during his speech at the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2025.
The minister also shared that India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources – five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.
“We aimed for 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. Today, we are proud to say that half of India’s installed power is already from non-fossil sources,” said the minister, crediting the achievement to the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his address, Joshi also revealed that the to-be-launched utility-led solar initiative is designed to benefit households without suitable rooftop space. The program aims to further democratize access to solar energy across rural India.
To accelerate the energy transition, Joshi further outlined five strategic focus areas: strengthening power purchase agreements (PPAs), developing robust grid and storage infrastructure, promoting domestic manufacturing, optimizing land use, and improving access to finance.
