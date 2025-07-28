Romania adds over 900 MW of solar in H1

Romania added 900 MW to 1 GW of solar over the first six months of 2025, according to figures from the Romania Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA).

Irene Mihai, RPIA policy officer, told pv magazine that the figure consists of 400 MW to 450 MW of residential and C&I installations and 500 MW to 550 MW of utility-scale projects.

This year’s additions to date put Romania’s total installed capacity at close to 6 GW, building on the country’s record year for solar deployment in 2024.

Mihai cited the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, a subsidy scheme for residential and C&I installations, as a key driver for these market segments during the first half of the year. The scheme can cover 90% of total installation costs, up to a limit of €6,000 ($7,011).

Utility-scale projects are benefiting from clearer timelines, legislative updates and shorter permitting times of around two years from project to plant, Mihai added, complemented by available funding opportunities and the launch of the country’s second CfD auction.

Mihai also said that while the residential and C&I market segments are growing faster than the utility-scale market, primarily due to shorter permitting processes, the number of utility-scale parks being finalized in Romania is also increasing, with “a lot of potential and room to grow for each segment”.

When asked what regulatory changes could help improve Romania’s solar market, Mihai said that while the regulatory framework is already pretty streamlined, measures should be taken to increase accountability for potential delays through establishing mechanisms with stricter timelines, penalties for non-compliance and transparent reporting systems. “Additionally, it is crucial to enhance coordination among various stakeholders, including authorities, grid operators, and the industry, to ensure a smooth and efficient process,” she said.

Mihai also suggested Romania accelerates the process of joining the Association of Issuing Bodies, an organisation working to promote the use of a standardized European Energy Certificate System, to help consolidate its PPA market.

“To date, over 25 PPAs have been signed, including 14 solar and one solar-plus-wind,” Mihai explained. “However, since the guarantees of origin [certificates] are not yet tradable outside our country, the number of offtakers is limited despite the high appetite.”

RPIA’s figures predict that Romania will end the year with over 7 GW on solar, with a further 500 MW expected to be added to each of the prosumer (encompassing residential and C&I installations) and utility-scale segments.

“As there are at least 2 GW in utility-scale projects in advanced stages of development, the number of finalized plants may exceed our expectations,” Mihai added.