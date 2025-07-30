Wood Mackenzie adds AESOLAR to 2025 Global PV Module Manufacturer list

AESOLAR is the only company with headquarters in Europe to appear in the top 20 businesses listed in Wood Mackenzie’s 2025 Global PV Module Manufacturer Rankings. The company was ranked 18th globally, based on a comprehensive evaluation of leading photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers.

The annual ranking, published by energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, assesses companies across nine dimensions: manufacturing capacity, capacity utilization, technology maturity, financial health, certification status, global footprint, ESG disclosures, product reliability, and supply chain resilience. The aim is to provide industry stakeholders – including project developers, EPCs, and investors – with a detailed view of supplier stability, bankability, and market positioning.

The company supplies PV modules to over 100 countries and was noted in this year’s ranking for its ability to maintain delivery stability despite shifting trade regulations and logistical challenges.

AESOLAR was founded in 2003 in Germany, where it currently maintains its corporate headquarters. Meanwhile, the company operates a growing manufacturing network, including facilities in China.

AESOLAR’s inclusion in Wood Mackenzie’s rankings follows its recognition in BloombergNEF’s 2024 Bankability Survey. The survey, which gathered responses from banks, EPCs, and major players across the solar supply chain, evaluated around 67 PV manufacturers.

According to the BNEF report, AESOLAR achieved the highest positive shift in bankability perception across the entire industry, marking it as the most improved brand, and the only Europe-headquartered company in terms of financial trust and project viability.

According to AESOLAR, these third-party assessments together point to the PV manufacturer’s growing visibility in the global market and its relevance amid broader conversations around supply chain diversification and regional solar manufacturing capacity.

AESOLAR notes that its presence in both rankings illustrates the strategic role that European-headquartered manufacturers can play in the international clean energy sector – particularly as governments and private sector actors explore strategies for localized production and resilient infrastructure.