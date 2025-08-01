Afghanistan starts building 40 MW of solar

Afghanistan has started constructing a 40 MW solar project in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province. The $28 million facility includes a 126 MVA substation and transmission line extension costing $7.6 million, with completion expected within 18 months, according to a statement from the Afghan government.
Project works are scheduled for completion within 18 months. Once operational, the solar plant will supply electricity to 40,000 households and the Mohammad Agha Industrial Park.
Afghan Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Baradar Akhund said at the inauguration ceremony this week that the project will partially resolve the province’s electricity shortages and help to expand industrial activities.
Afghanistan had deployed a total 53 MW of solar by the end of 2024, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The figure has remained unchanged for the last three years.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.