Afghanistan starts building 40 MW of solar

Afghanistan has started constructing a 40 MW solar project in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province. The $28 million facility includes a 126 MVA substation and transmission line extension costing $7.6 million, with completion expected within 18 months, according to a statement from the Afghan government.

Project works are scheduled for completion within 18 months. Once operational, the solar plant will supply electricity to 40,000 households and the Mohammad Agha Industrial Park.

Afghan Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Baradar Akhund said at the inauguration ceremony this week that the project will partially resolve the province’s electricity shortages and help to expand industrial activities.

Afghanistan had deployed a total 53 MW of solar by the end of 2024, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The figure has remained unchanged for the last three years.