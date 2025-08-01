Croatia’s solar capacity reaches 1.1 GW

Croatia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 1,099 MW at the end of June 2025, according to figures from the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia Association (RES Croatia).

The total figure consists of 980 MW connected to the distribution grid and 119 MW to the transmission grid. At the end of June, solar accounted for 5.4% of total electricity generation in the country.

RES Croatia told pv magazine that an average of 32 MW was added in each of the first six months of the year. Croatia installed a total 397 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative capacity to around 872 MW, and surpassed the 1 GW milestone in May. If the trend seen in the first half continues throughout 2025, it is expected that Croatia’s solar capacity will reach 1,290 MW by the end of the year.

RES Croatia said the self-supply segment is experiencing the most dynamic growth, particularly among households and public institutions. Households secured subsidies covering up to 50% of installation costs in the first half of the year through the Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund, alongside local incentives from counties and municipalities. The C&I sector also expanded, supported by co-financing from the Modernization Fund.

In contrast, RES Croatia said the utility-scale segment remains largely stagnant due to regulatory barriers, although two utility-scale solar plants with a total capacity of 17.5 MW were connected to the transmission grid during the first half of 2025.

When asked what regulatory changes are needed to support Croatia’s solar market, RES Croatia said the unit grid connection fee for the transmission grid – legally required since 2022 – has yet to be implemented. It noted that this is blocking around 50 projects, most of them solar, with a combined capacity of 3 GW.

Restrictive provisions around energy storage development was cited as another barrier. The association is calling for a regulatory framework for battery energy storage systems, along with incentive schemes for both household and utility-scale projects, and noted that preparations for a national support scheme began in the first half of the year.

RES Croatia added that while amendments to the country’s RES and High-Efficiency Cogeneration Act in the first half of the year brought some market improvements, key objectives of the EU RED III Directive remain unmet – particularly on accelerating renewables deployment and related infrastructure.

“The second half of the year is expected to bring further legislative changes, which we hope will be more favorable for both citizens and large-scale producers,” the association told pv magazine.