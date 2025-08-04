Livoltek launches 125kW / 261kWh liquid-cooled BESS for C&I market

Livoltek has launched a new all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS) for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The new model, designated BESS-P125X261E/U, provides 125 kW of nominal power and 261.2 kWh of total energy capacity.

The Livoltek system, of which the company is part of Hexing Group, uses liquid-cooled, lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs with 314 Ah cells. It is designed for applications including EV charging stations, factories, and commercial buildings. It can be used for emergency backup power, peak shaving, and participation in energy trading markets.

According to the product datasheet, the system has a greater than 88% system efficiency and can operate in both on-grid and off-grid environments in a modular design allows for scalability with IP55 water and dust rating. For on-grid applications, up to 20 units can be connected in parallel to create a system with a capacity of 2.5 MW / 5.2 MWh. In an off-grid configuration, up to 10 units can be paralleled for a total of 1.25 MW / 2.6 MWh. It is rated for elevations up to 4000m, with above 2000m causing derating.

The unit measures 1000 x 2300 x 1800 mm and weighs 2450 kg. Safety features include a multi-level monitoring architecture from the cell to the system level and an aerosol-based fire protection system. The battery module has an IP67 ingress protection rating, while the overall system is rated to IP54.