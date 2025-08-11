Sinovoltaics updates financial stability ranking of energy storage manufacturers

From ESS News

Technical compliance consultancy Sinovoltaics, has published its latest Energy Storage Manufacturer Ranking Report 3Q2025, which tracks the financial stability of public battery-making companies based on Altman-Z Scores.

The report published by the Hong Kong-based company, which is available to download for free, covers 57 manufacturers, up from 55 in the previous edition. The scores are tracked over the period September 2022-June 2025 to provide insights into financial stability.

Two U.S.-based companies are in the top three this quarter, namely Tesla in first and Solid Power in third, with China’s Mustang Battery in the second spot.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.