Malaysian group starts 243 MW solar, 172 MW/409 MWh BESS in Australia

Gentari Renewables Australia has broken ground on the Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage project in New South Wales, Australia.

The project will include 243 MW of solar capacity and a 172 MW/409 MWh battery energy storage system.

The company, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas company Petronas, is building the project on a 360-hectare site in central western New South Wales. Gentari said construction will peak at up to 360 jobs.

Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in early 2027. Once operational, the project is expected to deliver enough electricity to power 82,000 homes annually.

“As one of the first large-scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects in the country, it embodies our ambition to deliver clean energy solutions at scale while supporting grid resilience,” said Claire Elkin, head of Gentari Australia.

Gentari Renewables Australia secured a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) in July 2024 under the fourth tender of the New South Wales government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap. The agreement offers an optional energy price floor to help de-risk the project and support financing.

pv magazine Australia previously reported that PCL Construction‘s Solar Division has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract while Trinasolar and Contemporary Amperex Technology Australia are supplying the equipment. A grid connection agreement has been signed with New South Wales network service provider Essential Energy.

Gentari Renewables said its project portfolio of solar and solar hybrid projects installed and under construction across Australia now stands at 814 MW.