Dominican Republic tenders up to 600 MW solar, wind with mandatory storage

The Superintendency of Electricity (SIE) has approved Resolution SIE-092-2025-LCE, establishing the technical and regulatory basis for a tender for up to 600 MW of new solar and wind generation capacity. The electricity generated will be bought by distribution companies under dollar-denominated, long-term power purchase agreements, backed by end-user payments.

The resolution stipulates the renewables sites must incorporate battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a storage capacity of at least four hours. The BESS must offer frequency regulation, ramp control, synthetic inertia, and black start capability, to reinforce the SENI.