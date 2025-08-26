Argentina’s oversubscribed BESS tender draws record-low bids

From ESS News

The Argentine Energy Secretariat has received bids for its open national and international call to install large-scale battery storage systems (BESS) in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). Although the target was 500 MW, the tender attracted 27 proposals from 15 companies, totaling 1,347 MW – far exceeding expectations.

Competition proved intense. Argentina’s wholesale electricity market administrator CAMMESA’s specifications had set a reference price of $15,000/MW/month, but most bids came in well below that level. The government had established an award threshold at 94% of the reference price – around $14,100/MW/month – but exceptionally competitive bids led to an expansion of the award capacity.

