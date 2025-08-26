Argentina’s oversubscribed BESS tender draws record-low bids

The Argentine Energy Secretariat has received significantly more bids than expected for its public call to install large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA). Although the tender aimed for 500 MW, the AlmaGBA procurement drew proposals totaling 1,347 MW on the back of highly competitive pricing and strong industry interest.

Image: Celso Costa, Unsplash

Share

From ESS News

The Argentine Energy Secretariat has received bids for its open national and international call to install large-scale battery storage systems (BESS) in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). Although the target was 500 MW, the tender attracted 27 proposals from 15 companies, totaling 1,347 MW – far exceeding expectations.

Competition proved intense. Argentina’s wholesale electricity market administrator CAMMESA’s specifications had set a reference price of $15,000/MW/month, but most bids came in well below that level. The government had established an award threshold at 94% of the reference price – around $14,100/MW/month – but exceptionally competitive bids led to an expansion of the award capacity.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Confused about PV connectors? Words matter
26 August 2025 The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Sandia National Labs have created a new nomenclature for PV connectors to reduce confusion amongst instal...