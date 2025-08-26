NTPC REL opens bidding for 300 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
NTPC REL has opened bidding for an EPC package, including land acquisition, for the development of a 300 MW grid-connected solar project near NTPC Anta natural gas-fired power station in the Baran district of Rajasthan.
The successful bidder will be responsible for acquiring land for the solar project, as well as the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, packing and forwarding, installation, and commissioning. This includes setting up the power evacuation system from the solar project to the NTPC Anta substation, along with the development of the terminal bay at the substation.
The scope of work also includes the operation and maintenance of the entire PV plant for a period of three years from the date of commissioning.
The bidding process closes on Aug. 30.
